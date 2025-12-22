EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC: REPLACEMENT OF A STATUTORY AUDITOR
| About Eurobio Scientific
Eurobio Scientific is a major player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to marketing of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and offers dedicated reagents for research laboratories, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. With its numerous partnerships and strong hospital presence, Eurobio Scientific has its own extensive distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products. The Group has around 320 employees, four production units based in the Paris region, Germany, the Netherlands and the USA, and subsidiaries in Milan (Italy), Dorking (UK), Sissach (Switzerland), Bünde (Germany), Antwerp (Belgium) and Utrecht (Netherlands).
Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the holding company EB Development, acting in concert with funds managed by NextStage AM and IK Partners, as well as members of the Company's Board of Directors and senior management.
For further information, visit
Eurobio Scientific shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris.
Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label: ALERS - ISIN code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP
|Contact
| Eurobio Scientific Group
Denis Fortier, Chairman and CEO
Olivier Bosc, Executive Vice-President / CFO
Tel. +33 1 69 79 64 80
| ACTUS
Mathieu Calleux
Investor Relations
Tel. +33 1 53 65 68 68
1 See press release dated November 7, 2025:
Attachment
-
251222PR_Eurobio Scientific_CACs_EN
