EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC: REPLACEMENT OF A STATUTORY AUDITOR

Paris, December 22, 2025 – 6:00 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, announces the replacement of one of its statutory auditors, Endrix LYO, by RSM France, which was selected following a competitive selection process

This replacement follows the resignation of Endrix LYO on December 18, 2025, motivated by the acquisition of a stake in its capital by IK Partners 1, which is also an indirect shareholder of Eurobio Scientific.

The replacement of Endrix LYO by RSM France will be proposed to the Company's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on January 26, 2026.

The documentation for the Ordinary General Meeting of January 26, 2026 will be available on the Company's website ( ) under the“Investors” section.