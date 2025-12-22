THINKWARE Announces Christmas & New Year Deals On Top Dash Cams

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam brand, is celebrating the holiday season with special Christmas and New Year savings on many of its most popular dash cams and accessories.

At various times from December 22, 2025 through January 4, 2026, shoppers can take advantage of limited-time deals on premium dash cams that deliver advanced driver protection, cutting-edge design, and industry-leading video performance.

Featured Christmas and New Years Deals Include:

ARC 900: $359.99 (MSRP: $419.99) – The company's newest dash cam delivers true 4K UHD front and 2K QHD rear recording at up to 60 FPS, powered by dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors and Dual HDR for exceptional clarity day or night. It features Super Night Vision, advanced driver-assistance alerts, multiple intelligent parking modes, Wi-Fi 6 dual-band connectivity, built-in GPS, voice control, and a bright 3.5-inch IPS LCD display for easy setup and instant playback.

U3000 PRO 2CH: $549.99 (MSRP: $579.99) – THINKWARE's latest flagship features 4K UHD front and 2K QHD rear recording powered by dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors and Dual HDR for higher grade recording throughout the day. Built-in front and rear RADAR enable intelligent, buffered event detection for advanced 24/7 parking protection while minimizing battery draw. The U3000 PRO also includes Super Night Vision 4.0, advanced driver-assistance alerts, safety camera warnings, built-in GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, and optional LTE support for THINKWARE CONNECTED services and remote access.

ARC 700: $269.99 (MSRP: $329.99) – A compact dual-channel dash cam that delivers true 4K front and 2K rear recording, enhanced by Dual HDR and THINKWARE IQ Tuning for exceptional clarity day or night. It also features Super Night Vision 2.0, 24/7 motion and impact detection with optional radar-assisted parking mode, built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi and GPS, and includes a 64GB SD card.

THINKWARE's discounts also extend to an extended range of models including the Q200 2CH ($169.99), Q200 1CH ($119.99), F70 PRO ($79.99), F200 PRO 2CH ($149.99), ARC ($189.99), Q1000 2CH ($249.99) and U3000 2CH ($459.99).

THINKWARE's holiday sale lineup also includes exclusive savings on accessories and bundled sets designed to enhance vehicle protection and convenience, including the iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($209.99), and the THINKWARE Radar Module ($79.99).

For professional and rideshare drivers, the Q200 3-Channel Rideshare Bundle is available for $279.99 (MSRP: $349.99), featuring a Multiplexer Box and Infrared Rear Camera for clear in-cabin recording. The Q200 2-Channel Bundle with Infrared Rear Camera is also available for $169.99 (MSRP: $199.99).

Select dash cam and battery bundles are also available for the holidays, including the U3000 2-Channel paired with the iVolt Mini Battery Pack for $679.99 (MSRP: $799.99), delivering extended parking surveillance and maximum protection.

All Christmas and New Year promotions are available through THINKWARE's official Amazon store, THINKWARE's website, and select online retailers. Learn more about THINKWARE's full product lineup at .

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan.

THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. The company has won the CES Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also earned prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

# # #