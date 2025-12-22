Dojo Of Inclusion: Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts Renews Its Certified Autism Centertm Designation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts (AAMA) renews its designation as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC), a certification proudly awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standard (IBCCES). To renew this designation, AAMA staff underwent comprehensive autism training to equip them with knowledge of up-to-date best practices, skills and resources to welcome, support and include every person that walks through the dojo's doors.

“Renewing our Certified Autism CenterTM designation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing an inclusive and supportive environment for our students. This recognition affirms the dedication of our team to continually enhance our skills and understanding to better serve the unique needs of individuals with autism,” says Amanda Piepgras, founder and executive director of AAMA.“It is not just a badge of honor, but a reminder of our mission to empower children and adults through adaptive martial arts, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to thrive and enjoy the benefits of sports in their lives.”

“Our training as a Certified Autism CenterTM has truly transformed our approach to teaching. We've seen firsthand how this specialized knowledge enhances our ability to connect with and support our students, resulting in significant growth in their skills and confidence,” says Jack McBride, AAMA martial arts instructor.

A parent of an AAMA student shares,“As a parent, watching my child thrive in an environment where their unique needs are understood and met is incredible. The certification assures us that the instructors truly know how to engage and motivate our child.”

“The certification has not only enriched my teaching techniques but also deepened my empathy and understanding. It empowers me to create a more inclusive and nurturing experience for all our students,” says Marco Garcia, AAMA instructor.

Since becoming a CAC, the dojo has expanded its offerings to include several new programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of its community. AAMA has implemented an adult program that provides a supportive space for adults with autism to engage in martial arts, enhancing their physical fitness and social skills. Additionally, the teen program focuses on fostering confidence and discipline in teenagers, helping them navigate the challenges of adolescence with resilience.

AAMA has also introduced Sibshops, a unique initiative designed to support siblings of individuals with disabilities, offering them a space to connect, share experiences, and gain understanding. These programs demonstrate AAMA's ongoing commitment to inclusivity and support for individuals and families in the San Diego community.

“We're proud to celebrate Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts as they renew their Certified Autism CenterTM designation,” says Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.“The dojo's proactive commitment to accessibility has already made a meaningful difference for students and families, and this renewal shows their dedication to continued impact. By continuing to prioritize inclusive practices, they're not only strengthening their own community but also setting a powerful standard for the industry as a whole. AAMA continues to show what true leadership in accessibility looks like, and we're honored to partner with them on that mission.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts

Founded in 2021 by Amanda Piepgras, Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts (AAMA) is a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality martial arts education to children and adults with special needs in San Diego. As the first martial arts organization to become a Certified Autism CenterTM, AAMA is committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, can experience the benefits of sports and martial arts in their lives. Our programs serve more than 500 individuals annually, offering a sensory-friendly and inclusive environment led by a team trained in adaptive methods. Beyond martial arts, our offerings include adult and teen programs and Sibshops for siblings of individuals with special needs. AAMA continues to expand its reach and impact, driven by a mission to empower individuals through sport, discipline, and community support.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.