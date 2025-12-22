DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/07 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
| Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|29 619
|13,4896
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 068
|13,4798
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|2 313
|13,4022
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|26 429
|13,3063
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|25 191
|13,2809
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 500
|13,2667
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|30 000
|13,1211
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|20 500
|13,1243
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|4 000
|13,1225
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|24 536
|13,2560
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 804
|13,2595
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 000
|13,2100
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|38 590
|13,0539
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|23 543
|13,0511
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|4 500
|13,0334
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information:
Contacts
| Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
...
| Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
...
Attachment
-
PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/07 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment