Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From December 15Th To December 19Th,2025


2025-12-22 11:46:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, December 22nd, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 15 th to December 19 th ,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 15th to December 19th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 15/12/2025 FR0000125486 17 919 119,990400 XPAR
VINCI 15/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 268 119,957800 CEUX
VINCI 15/12/2025 FR0000125486 602 120,000800 TQEX
VINCI 16/12/2025 FR0000125486 28 185 120,207200 XPAR
VINCI 16/12/2025 FR0000125486 13 072 120,235400 CEUX
VINCI 16/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 469 120,331300 TQEX
VINCI 17/12/2025 FR0000125486 25 358 119,833400 XPAR
VINCI 17/12/2025 FR0000125486 16 407 119,819100 CEUX
VINCI 17/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 454 119,766200 TQEX
VINCI 18/12/2025 FR0000125486 13 508 119,917500 XPAR
VINCI 18/12/2025 FR0000125486 2 965 119,923800 CEUX
VINCI 18/12/2025 FR0000125486 1 527 119,881300 TQEX
VINCI 19/12/2025 FR0000125486 14 333 119,914700 XPAR
VINCI 19/12/2025 FR0000125486 3 783 119,904300 CEUX
VINCI 19/12/2025 FR0000125486 830 119,714900 TQEX
TOTAL 151 680 119,9899

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 15-12-25 to 19-12-25 vGB

MENAFN22122025004107003653ID1110513095



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search