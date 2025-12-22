Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program


2025-12-22 11:46:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 22 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 20,600 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 15 December 2025 to 19 December 2025, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€)
15/12/2025 4,600 56.94 56.55 57.20 262,944
16/12/2025 4,000 56.79 56.05 57.20 227,160
17/12/2025 4,000 56.49 56.05 57.25 225,964
18/12/2025 4,000 55.95 55.70 56.30 223,806
19/12/2025 4,000 56.54 55.75 56.85 226,152
TOTAL 20,600 56.55 55.70 57.25 1,165,026

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 28,600 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 860,091 treasury shares.



