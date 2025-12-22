Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program

Melexis reports the purchase of 20,600 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 15 December 2025 to 19 December 2025, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

