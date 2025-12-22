The USA's Busiest Airline Routes In 2025 Show Strong Domestic Demand, OAG Data Reveals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Insights



New York JFK – Los Angeles (JFK–LAX) ranks as the busiest domestic route and internal routes continue to dominate the USA's busiest rankings in 2025. New York JFK – London Heathrow (JFK-LHR) retains its international lead despite slight capacity softening; other international services trail high-volume domestic markets.

CHICAGO – December 22nd 2025 – OAG, the leading data platform for the global travel industry, today released analysis of the Busiest Airline Routes in the USA in 2025, highlighting continued strength across major domestic corridors. The rankings are based on OAG's Global Airline Schedules Data.

Domestic services continue to account for most of the busiest airline routes in the USA. New York JFK – Los Angeles (JFK–LAX) ranks as the busiest domestic route in 2025, with 3.43 million seats, up 9% year-over-year, reinforcing its status as the leading U.S. transcontinental market.

New York LaGuardia – Chicago O'Hare (LGA–ORD) follows in second place, growing 7% to 3.33 million seats, while Los Angeles – San Francisco (LAX–SFO) ranks third, increasing 5% to 3.31 million seats.

Several leisure-focused routes saw capacity declines compared with 2024, including Atlanta – Orlando (ATL–MCO) (-7%) and Honolulu – Kahului (HNL–OGG) (-10%). Meanwhile, Los Angeles – Chicago O'Hare (LAX–ORD) posted moderate growth of 4%, underscoring the resilience of large hub-to-hub markets.

New York JFK – London Heathrow (JFK–LHR) remains the USA's busiest international route with 3.97 million seats in 2025, down slightly (-1%) from 2024. It would top the list in a combined ranking of international and domestic routes, however the second busiest international route, Orlando (MCO) – San Juan (SJU) would not figure in a combined top ten with its 2.23M seats placing it behind many more domestic routes.

OAG Chief Analyst John Grant said,“The busiest routes highlight a strong US market in 2025, with fierce competition between both legacy and low-cost carriers. With key airport pairs seeing higher than average rates of growth there remains an appetite from both airlines and travellers on these key routes and more capacity returned to the market through the year. London Heathrow – New York JFK remains the busiest single route with airlines consistently adding new products in the premium cabins as they seek to attract higher yielding customers.”

