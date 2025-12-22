Rapid Progress Reported At Golden Pike Gold-Antimony Property Under Option From Globex

Albright reports that it has“completed an infill and extensional drilling program at its Vail Road High Grade Gold deposit. Approximately 990 metres of oriented HQ diamond drill core has been acquired from 15 drill holes, with target zones intercepted where expected. Samples from target zones have been sent to a laboratory for assay, with results expected to be received progressively during January.

The rig will be moved to the Bond Road Antimony Prospect next to conduct an initial drilling exploration program targeting antimony in an area of strong soil anomalism and where high-grade stibnite boulders have been found at surface1. Drill site preparation and access clearing has been completed with exploration drilling planned to commence in early January. The exploration program will target high-grade antimony veins within interpreted fault structures, with up to 1,200m diamond core drilling planned ( 1 see Albright press release dated October 7, 2025 ).

Assay results from both programs will be reported to the market as they are received. ”

Albright reports“The Company's current focus is on progressing the Vail Road Gold Deposit, which has a NI 43-101 Foreign Resource Estimate2, towards development ( 2 See ASX press release dated May 21, 2025 ).

Drill results and data acquired from infill and extensional drilling will be utilised to upgrade the foreign resource estimate to a JORC compliant mineral resource estimate.” (Foreign Resource meaning Canadian in this case).

In attrition to the work focused upon the Vail Road High-Grade Gold Deposit, Albright states that“Multiple targets for gold and antimony mineralisation across the northern half of the Mineral Claims are being evaluated and prioritised for follow up exploration.”

Globex is pleased with the rapid program at the Golden Pike (formerly Devils Pike) property and looks forward to rapid advancement of the property's potential.

Shareholders can access the latest Albrights press release of December 22, 2025, by clicking here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.