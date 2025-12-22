J&K: Militant Associate Arrested In Pulwama, Arms And Ammunition Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 22 (IANS) Joint forces on Monday arrested a militant associate with arms and ammunition in J&K's Pulwama district.

Police said that joint forces, including Awantipora police, 185 battalion of CRPF and 50 Rashtriya Rifles, carried out a search and cordon operation (CASO) in Wuyan Khrew area of Pulwama district and arrested one terrorist associate identified as Javid Ahmad Hajam, son of Abdul Rashid Hajam, resident of Gulab Bagh Tral and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

An official said that during the search, arms and ammunition, including 01 Pistol, 05 live rounds of ⁠pistol were recovered.

“The arrested terrorist associate is involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms & ammunition to the terrorists in Pampore, Tral and Awantipora areas of Police District Awantipora,” police said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in and an investigation has been initiated.

Joint forces have been carrying out aggressive operations in J&K against terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs), sympathisers and associates to dismantle the complete support system of terrorists in J&K.

Drug smugglers and those involved in the hawala money racket are also under the scanner of the security forces. It is believed that funds generated through these unlawful activities are used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

Police also attach the property of terrorists and drug smugglers in addition to booking the involved persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The attached properties are those found to he created out of terrorist activities and other unlawful activities like drug smuggling, hawala money racket and other such activities.

Police and the security forces carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland while the army and the border security force (BSF) are deployed in the line of control (LoC) and the international border to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities initiated from across the border.