Click's Journey AI Announces Integration Partnership With 8Ammycase To Streamline Law Firm Lead Intake & Client Follow Up

Santa Barbara, CA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click's Journey AI, a leading marketing automation and analytics platform for law firms, is thrilled to announce its official integration partnership with 8amMyCase, a premier legal practice management software. This strategic collaboration enhances the ability of law firms to streamline operations, improve client engagement, and increase efficiency through seamless automation.









With this integration, 8amMyCase users can now leverage Click's Journey AI's powerful automation tools to optimize lead management, enhance client communications, and drive more revenue. By connecting 8amMyCase with Click's Journey AI, law firms gain access to a system that automates follow-ups, appointment scheduling, payment reminders, and review requests-all while syncing crucial case data in real time.

“Our mission has always been to help law firms grow by simplifying and automating their client journeys,” said Alexander Falossi, founder of Click's Journey.“Partnering with 8amMyCase allows us to bring cutting-edge automation to more legal professionals, helping them save time, convert more leads, and provide an exceptional client experience.”

The integration between Click's Journey AI and 8amMyCase offers law firms:



8amMyCase Lead Pipeline Status is Updated: Automatically track and manage leads throughout the pipeline, ensuring timely follow-ups.

8amMyCase Lead is“Converted To Case”: Seamlessly transition leads into active cases within MyCase without manual updates.

8amMyCase Case Status is Updated: Keep case progress accurately reflected in MyCase with automated status updates.

LawPay Payment is Received: Trigger automated workflows when payments are received, improving financial tracking and follow-ups.

8amMyCase Lead is Updated as“Did Not Hire”: Ensure accurate records and automate disengagement workflows for leads who do not move forward. 8amMyCase Custom Field is Updated: Sync custom field data across platforms to maintain consistency and streamline firm operations.

Click's Journey AI's robust integration with 8amMyCase ensures law firms can focus on their clients while their operations run smoothly in the background. With legal professionals facing growing demands for efficiency and responsiveness, this partnership provides the tools they need to scale effectively and maximize profitability.

For more information about the Click's Journey AI and 8amMyCase integration, visit

About Click's Journey AI

Click's Journey AI is a cutting-edge CRM, marketing automation, and analytics platform designed to help law firms integrate and optimize their lead and client workflows. By providing advanced marketing, sales, and operational automation, Click's Journey AI empowers legal professionals to increase efficiency, improve client satisfaction, and grow their practice. Learn more at .

About 8amMyCase

8amMyCase is a leading legal practice management software designed to help law firms manage cases, track time, automate billing, and communicate with clients efficiently. 8amMyCase provides legal professionals with the tools they need to run their practices more effectively. Visit for more details.

Media Contact:

Alexander Falossi



760-333-0970




