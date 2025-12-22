Practicelink Supports The Next Generation Of Clinicians With Fall 2025 First Practice Fund Scholarships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink, the nation's most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the leading online physician job board, announced today the recipients of its Fall 2025 First Practice Fund scholarship. The biannual program, which launched with its inaugural Spring 2025 cycle, supports medical students, residents and advanced practice providers as they prepare to enter their first practice.

For many healthcare trainees, the pursuit of medicine is driven by perseverance and purpose, but often accompanied by financial, systemic and personal challenges. The First Practice Fund was created to help ease those burdens while recognizing individuals committed to patient-centered care and health equity.

Following the overwhelming response to the Spring 2025 launch, the Fall 2025 cycle drew hundreds of applicants from across the country who shared their stories and professional aspirations. Supported by the generous sponsorship of Premier Health, PracticeLink awarded $2,500 scholarships to nine recipients representing a range of specialties and care settings.

Fall 2025 First Practice Fund Recipients:



Jai Kafle – Medical Student

Christine Lin – Specialty

Shane Thomas – Specialty

Karen Bishop – Advanced Practice Provider

Jahid Ross – Advanced Practice Provider

Latisha Carswell – Outpatient

Mohamed Hashem – Outpatient

Olga Pudovka Gross – Rural Medicine Patrick Loehr – Hospital-Based Medicine



Each recipient demonstrated a strong commitment to serving underserved communities and improving access to care through community health centers, rural clinics, hospital-based environments and specialty practices. PracticeLink will feature individual profiles of the Fall 2025 recipients in its online Resource Center in the coming weeks.

