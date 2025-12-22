Michelle Johnson Joins Associa As Senior Vice President And Chief Information & Transformation Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richardson, TX, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, has appointed Michelle Johnson as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Information & Transformation Officer. In this role, Johnson will lead Associa's enterprise technology organization and strategy and transformation initiatives, driving modernization, operational excellence, and sustainable growth across the business.

“Michelle will be an incredible asset to the Associa family, with her experience as a highly respected, world-class technology and transformation leader,” said Andrew Brock, President of Digital Technologies & Global CIO at Associa.“Michelle's background in delivering transformational change across global, rapidly growing organizations will be instrumental to continuing to maintain Associa's tech leadership position in the industry and further deliver innovative solutions to our clients and communities.”

Most recently, Johnson served as a Senior Partner at Fortium Partners, the leading provider of executive technology leadership. Prior to that, she spent more than 14 years at Freeman Company, where she rose to Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer, leading global technology strategy and teams of more than 200 employees and partners. She has also held technology and business leadership positions at FedEx Office, Deloitte Consulting, and JCPenney.

Separately, Michelle serves as an Operating Advisor and Independent Director for Vegvisir Capital Partners and as a Business Advisory Board Member for QualiZeal, advising on technology strategy, M&A, and value creation.

“I'm honored to join Associa and lead technology and transformation efforts at such a pivotal time,” said Johnson.“I look forward to partnering with the Associa leadership team to build scalable, secure, and innovative technology capabilities that support long-term growth, operational excellence, and meaningful outcomes for the communities we serve.”

Johnson holds a Master of Business Administration in Information Technology from the University of Kansas School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Economics from St. Ambrose University.

