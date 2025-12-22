OODLES OF DOODLES & SPONGEBOB SPLASH INTO STORES WITH A LIMITED-EDITION CAN KIDS CAN COLOUR

SpongeBob dives onto Oodles of Doodles first-ever colourable character can – an interactive, doodle-ready drink

Limited-edition Orange & Pineapple flavour inspired by Bikini Bottom's tropical vibes

A creative, low-sugar drink made by kids, for kids – now with the world's most loveable sea sponge

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 2025: Get ready for an underwater adventure as Oodles of Doodles, the playful, kid-created flavoured water brand, teams up with the world's most optimistic sponge for its most playful launch yet. Introducing the limited-edition SpongeBob can, created in collaboration with Paramount and inspired by the upcoming SpongeBob movie.

Bringing a burst of Bikini Bottom energy, each 8.4oz BPA-free can features colourable SpongeBob artwork. Kids can doodle, shade, scribble, and personalise their cans, turning their favourite character into their own mini masterpiece. It's hydration meets imagination.

Timed with SpongeBob's newest adventure, a swashbuckling seafaring quest alongside the mysterious Flying Dutchman, the limited-edition flavour brings a tropical twist of Orange & Pineapple.

“This collaboration feels like pure joy,” said Alisha Eason, Founder of Oodles of Doodles.“SpongeBob is all about fun and seeing the world with wide-eyed wonder, and that's exactly what inspired our brand. Giving kids a can that they can truly make their own is what Oodles is all about.”

Recently launched in the region, Oodles of Doodles is a drink created by kids, for kids, designed by three inventive youngsters and brought to life by a team of parents. In addition to the limited-time-only SpongeBob-themed cans, Oodles of Doodles is also available in apple, mango, orange, and pineapple varieties, offering still and sparkling options. Each can features a space for children to doodle, draw and personalise, transforming every drink into a moment of creativity and self-expression.

The limited-edition SpongeBob collaboration cans are now available online and in-store, perfectly timed for the holiday season.

About Oodles of Doodles:

Oodles of Doodles is the kids' beverage brand specialising in better-for-you flavoured water. Founded with the vision of creating a fun and imaginative alternative to sugary drinks, the brand combines great taste with playful, creativity-led branding that resonates with both kids and parents alike. Oodles of Doodles is more than just a drink; it is a lifestyle brand that celebrates creativity, colour, and childhood imagination. Every can is a canvas for creativity, encouraging kids to embrace their inner artist.

The company, headquartered in the United States with international distribution in the Middle East and Africa, has a current portfolio of nine SKUs in flavoured water with additional formats in development. Every SKU is designed to be low-sugar, BPA-free, and parent-approved, while maintaining a fun and exciting identity that appeals directly to kids. With deeper entertainment partnerships on the horizon, Oodles of Doodles is on a mission to become a household name that fuels imagination and spreads joy, one can at a time.