2026 HOA Outlook: The Foundation For Community Association Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experts from the Foundation for Community Association Research predict HOAs will expand to as many as 377,000 associations in 2026, housing nearly 80 million Americans.

Falls Church, Va., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HOA housing sector is expected to remain resilient and continue its steady expansion, according to new outlook projections from the Foundation for Community Association Research. While broader economic and geopolitical uncertainties persist, HOAs remain a preferred housing option for millions of Americans due to their long-term stability, shared amenities, and predictable governance structures.

Continued Expansion of HOAs

Updated projections from the Foundation estimate the number of new HOAs will increase by approximately 3,000 to 4,000 in 2026. Nationwide, HOAs now house nearly 80 million Americans and represent roughly one-third of the U.S. housing stock. The Foundation's U.S. National and State Statistical Review for Community Association Data estimates the total number of HOAs will grow from approximately 373,000 at the end of 2025 to as many as 377,000 by the end of 2026.

The HOA model continues to play a central role in accommodating new residential growth. Developers, planners, and local governments increasingly rely on planned communities, condominium associations, and cooperatives to deliver housing while supporting infrastructure and service needs.

“After several years of market disruption, housing conditions are moving toward a more stable and predictable environment,” says Jake Gold, CAE, executive director of the Foundation for Community Association Research.“Community associations continue to demonstrate resilience through economic cycles, offering a housing option that balances affordability, shared services, and long-term community investment.”

Key Housing Trends Shaping 2026

The Foundation's analysis highlights several national housing dynamics expected to influence both the broader market and HOA communities in the year ahead:



Rising inventory levels . Housing supply is projected to increase again in 2026 as steady new construction continues and more homeowners list properties amid easing mortgage-rate lock-in pressures.

Continued recovery in home sales . Sales activity is expected to strengthen following gains in 2025 supported by gradual affordability improvements and renewed buyer confidence.

Modest price appreciation. National home prices are projected to grow between 2% and 3% signaling a more balanced market with slower housing inflation.

More predictable mortgage rates . Mortgage rates are expected to stabilize further with some forecasts pointing to a shift toward the mid-5% range by late 2026. Sustained construction activity. New housing construction is anticipated to remain near long-term historical norms helping ease inventory pressures, particularly in high-growth regions.

Why Buyers Continue to Choose HOA Living

Since the 1970s, HOAs have expanded rapidly, particularly among buyers seeking proximity to employment centers, schools, and transportation corridors. Planned communities also enable municipalities to transfer responsibility for certain services to homeowners including:



Trash and recycling services

Stormwater infrastructure

Snow removal

Roadway and sidewalk maintenance Shared amenities and common areas

This structure supports sustainable growth while limiting the need for expanded local government services and taxpayer-funded infrastructure.

Homeowner Satisfaction Remains Strong

Resident sentiment within HOAs remains largely positive, according to the Foundation's 2024 Homeowner Satisfaction Survey conducted biennially by Zogby Analytics:



86% of homeowners rate their overall experience as very good, good, or neutral

82% say their elected board serves the community's best interests

72% say their community manager provides value and support. 87% say association rules protect property values or have no effect.

Together, these findings reinforce the role HOAs play in providing stable, well-managed housing options amid evolving market conditions.

For additional HOA data and national housing statistics, visit the Community Association Fact Book.

CONTACT: Blaine Tobin Community Associations Institute 703-970-9235...