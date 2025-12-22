What a Story Launches Ultimate Collection of Explainer Video Templates for Marketers and Creators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New, free resource features 33 manually curated templates to help startups and designers create high-quality animated videos affordably.

San Jose, California, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What a Story, an award-winning explainer video agency, today announced the launch of "The Ultimate Guide to Explainer Video Templates," a comprehensive new resource for marketers, animators, and early-stage startups. The guide, available for free on the company's website, addresses a critical market gap between high-cost custom animations and the growing demand for accessible, professional-grade video assets.









What a Story's newly launched 'Ultimate Collection of Explainer Video Templates' is a free resource featuring 33 professionally curated templates for marketers, creators, and startups. Image courtesy of What a Story.

The guide was created in direct response to a surge in inquiries from designers, agencies, and companies seeking access to the source files of What a Story's acclaimed video projects. Recognizing this need, the agency decided to not only offer some of its own premium motion graphics templates at a fraction of the cost but also to curate a definitive list of the best templates available across the internet.

"As a senior motion graphics artist myself, I know the passion and the challenges that go into creating compelling video content," said Shailendra Gothi, Creative Director at What a Story.

"We kept hearing from fellow creators and startups who wanted our quality but weren't ready for a full custom production. This guide is our answer. We've hand-picked the best templates, including some of our own, to empower the creative community and help businesses bring their ideas to life, regardless of their budget."

The guide provides instant access to 33 manually curated and fully customizable explainer video templates. Each template was selected for its quality, ease of use, and professional appeal. To ensure relevance for a wide audience, the collection includes options tailored for diverse industries, including SaaS, IT, FinTech, EdTech, and Real Estate.

"The Ultimate Guide to Explainer Video Templates" is available now. To access the guide, please visit:

About What a Story

What a Story was founded 10 years ago to help tech businesses, big or small, explain their ideas quickly and clearly. The agency has helped over 650 brands around the world, from bootstrapped startups to Fortune 500 giants, by creating more than 1,200 videos for product launches, demos, and advertisements. The company's mission is simple: to make videos that help businesses tell their stories clearly, make a great first impression, and boost their success.





As part of its new resource, What a Story now offers its own premium, downloadable explainer video project files, giving creators direct access to professional-grade assets at a fraction of the cost of custom animation. Photo courtesy of What a Story.





