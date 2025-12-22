Delhi BJP Chief Slams AAP For Spreading 'Lies' On Pollution, Dengue

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Monday that it is unfortunate that the city's Aam Aadmi Party's President Saurabh Bharadwaj, in his attempt to defame the BJP's Delhi government over pollution, has gone to the extent of lying openly.

The ruling party also hit out at the AAP for dishing out false data on dengue cases in Delhi, calling it an act amounting to“political corruption” and inflating the number of patients by distorting facts.

The figure of 3,746 dengue cases cited by the AAP is the same as the one presented in Parliament, but it pertains to patients treated for dengue in Delhi hospitals, out of which nearly two-thirds - around 2,300 patients - are not residents of Delhi.

“These patients may have received treatment in Delhi, but they came here for treatment only after their condition worsened,” said a Delhi BJP spokesperson.

On the issue of pollution, the Delhi BJP President said that people clearly understand how Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders are indulging daily in lies, deception, and theatrical drama on the issue of pollution.

“At the behest of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Bharadwaj and MLA Kuldeep Kumar are misleading the public by falsely calling a sludge treatment plant of an STP - constructed by their own government - a brick kiln and citing its operation as a violation of anti-pollution curbs,” said Sachdeva.

He said Bharadwaj on Monday attempted to mislead Delhiites by claiming that the highly essential category STP plant at Kondli, inaugurated by him three years ago while he was the Delhi Jal Board Minister, along with its small sludge treatment unit, is violating GRAP-4 restrictions.

Sachdeva said Bharadwaj should clarify whether it is not true that while serving as a Delhi minister, he himself inaugurated the Kondli STP plant in 2023 and, terming it essential, allowed it to operate during winter pollution periods in both 2023 and 2024.

He said Bharadwaj himself has been a minister and knows very well that STP plants and their associated sludge treatment plants are so modern that they emit only steam, which may appear like smoke but is not actually smoke, and such plants are permitted to operate even under GRAP-4.

It would be better if Kejriwal restrains his leaders from this malicious propaganda; otherwise, the people of Delhi, who have already removed them from power, will, in the times to come, completely push them to the political margins, said Sachdeva.