Smriti Mandhana: 6 Major Records Can Be Shattered By Indian Batting Star In 2026

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is set for a record-breaking 2026, having crossed 4,000 T20I runs. She aims to become the leading century-maker in Women's ODIs and the top run-scorer in T20Is and overall international cricket.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana returned to action in the first T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, December 22. Mandhana scored 25 off 25 balls in the Women in Blue's 8-wicket win over the visiting Sri Lanka in Vizag.

During her brief stay at the crease, Mandhana shattered a couple of records, including the first Indian batter to score 4000 runs in Women's T20Is and the most international runs in a single year in women's cricket, surpassing her own record of 1602 runs last year. Having scored 9958 international runs so far, Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of completing 10,000 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at the list of records Smriti Mandhana can achieve or shatter in 2026.

Smriti Mandhana has been one of the most standout batters in Women's ODI cricket, amassing 5322 runs, including 14 centuries and 34 fifties, at an average of 48.38 in 117 matches. Mandhana was the fastest Indian batter to complete 5000 runs in Women's ODIs. India's vice-captain is currently sixth on the all-time leading run-getters chart and is expected to climb up in 2026, needing 670 runs to surpass former England captain Charlotte Edwards' tally of 5992 to become the leading run-getter in Women's ODIs.

Mandhana is 678 runs away from becoming the second batter after Mithali Raj to complete 6000 runs in Women's ODIs. With nine ODI matches to be played between February 2026 to January 2027, Smriti Mandhana has a strong chance to achieve this milestone next year if she continues her consistent run at the top of the order across the upcoming ODI assignments.

Smriti Mandhana is expected to feature in next year's Women's T20 World Cup, which will take place in June and July in England and Wales. Mandhana is currently the second leading run-getter for India, with 524 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 21.83 in 25 matches. Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur hold the joint record for the most runs for India in the Women's T20 World Cup, with 726 runs each.

Mandhana needs 203 runs to overtake Mithali and Harmanpreet to become the leading run-scorer for India in the Women's T20 World Cup. However, Harmanpreet is still an active cricketer and is expected to lead India in the marquee event this year, making the race for the record highly competitive during the tournament.

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning holds the record for the most centuries in Women's ODI cricket, with 15 centuries in 103 matches. Lanning remains the only player to score 15 centuries in Women's ODIs. Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, sits in the second spot with 14 centuries from 117 matches. Mandhana holds the record for the most centuries by an Indian batter in Women's ODIs.

India's vice-captain is just two centuries away from shattering Lanning's all-time record of 15 centuries in Women's ODI cricket. With nine ODI matches to be played between February 2026 to January 2027, Smriti Mandhana has a realistic opportunity to surpass Meg Lanning's record and become the leading century-maker in the history of Women's ODIs.

Former India captain Mithali Raj holds the record for the most runs in women's international cricket, with 10,868 runs, including 8 centuries and 85 fifties, at an average of 43.68 in 333 matches. Mithali is followed by former England captain Charlotte Edwards and New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates, who have 10652 and 10273 runs, respectively. Mandhana has aggregated 9958 runs and is 42 runs short of completing 10000 runs in women's international cricket.

Since Mandhana is expected to play most of next year's international fixtures, she could move closer to or surpass Mithali Raj's record for the most international centuries. Having already scored 1608 international runs this year, she needs fewer than 900 runs to break Mithali's record and could achieve it if she maintains her current form.

Smriti Mandhana holds the joint record, alongside former Australia captain Meg Lanning, for the most international centuries in women's cricket, with 17 centuries. Mandhana is just a century from breaking the tie with Lanning and becoming the leading century-scorer in the history of women's international cricket. She can even go on to achieve the rare feat of 20 centuries in women's international cricket.

With a busy international schedule next year, with ODIs and T20Is, including the Women's T20 World Cup and T20 Asia Cup, and a Test against England, Smriti Mandhana has a strong opportunity to not only break the record but also move closer to the rare milestone of 20 international centuries.

New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates holds the record for the most runs in Women's T20Is, amassing 4716 runs, including a century and 28 fifties, at an average of 29.11 in 177 matches. Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, sits in the second spot in the leading run-getters chart with 4007 runs, including a century and 31 fifties, at an average of 29.90 in 154 matches. Mandhana is currently part of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will conclude on November 30.

Mandhana is likely to reach the 4200-run mark by the end of the T20I series, with a busy T20 calendar next year, including the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, and bilateral series against Australia, England, and Zimbabwe. She has a strong chance to surpass Suzie Bates' record to become the leading run-scorer in Women's T20Is.