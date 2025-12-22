403
EU: Minimum Prices On Chinese Electric Vehicles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The European Commission said on Monday that it considers setting "minimum prices" that cannot be undercut as a "viable alternative" to the EU tariffs imposed on electric vehicles manufactured in China, confirming that it continues to explore this option with the Chinese side.
European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill told reporters at the EU headquarters in Brussels that "recent weeks have seen initial positive indications for the possibility of reaching commitments on prices for battery electric vehicles."
The EU had imposed tariffs exceeding 45 percent on electric vehicles manufactured in China in October 2024, following an investigation by the European Commission into Chinese government support for Chinese electric vehicle companies and whether it constitutes "unfair subsidies" that harm the European automotive sector.
Minimum prices involve commitments under which Chinese exporters of electric vehicles agree not to sell their products within the European market below an agreed minimum price. (end)
