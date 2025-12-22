People Gathered In Church: Tregubov Explains How Russians Relocated Civilians From Settlement In Sumy Region
Tregubov stated that most of the population of the Hrabovske settlement had been evacuated in advance. At the same time, mainly elderly people remained there, who had submitted written refusals to evacuate.
“Since the settlement is small, it did not take much time. It took several hours. They simply first brought them into the premises of the local church, and then dragged them from there to the territory of Russia. They just started moving them around there - it's not a city, it's essentially a small village,” he said.
Tregubov emphasized that there is currently no confirmed information as to whether the removal took place under the threat of weapons.Read also: Pace could be faster: Tochytskyi on compensation mechanism for Ukraine
As reported, on the night of December 20, Russian troops crossed the border of Ukraine in the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region and transported more than 50 Ukrainian civilians from there to Russia.
Photo: video screenshot
