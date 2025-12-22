Passports Go Digital: 24/7 Command Centre Launched To Monitor Applications And Printing

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Directorate General of Passports has introduced a modern monitoring system to oversee passport applications, printing processes and overall departmental performance.

According to an official statement, a dedicated 24/7 monitoring room has been established at the headquarters on the orders of DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi.

The statement said that daily operations will be monitored and evaluated through a digital integrated dashboard installed in the monitoring room.

Under the new system, real-time monitoring of passport applications and their delivery will be possible, allowing authorities to keep track of every stage from submission of an application to the issuance of the passport.

The department said the advanced monitoring system will also enable automatic identification of overcrowding at passport offices.

In addition, staff performance, the passport printing process and the pace of work at various offices will be closely monitored. Through the Network Management System, continuous oversight of backlogs and the operational status of machinery will also be ensured.

DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi said the introduction of the modern monitoring system would further improve the performance of the Passport Department.

He said that along with monitoring officers and staff performance, the system would also help keep track of public rush at offices, while an effective mechanism has been introduced to ensure that identified issues are resolved promptly.