At the FIBA World Basketball Summit 2018 in Beijing, Mr. Wang Bin, General Manager of Zhongen Sports Technology Co., Ltd., was interviewed by China. During the interview, he highlighted the research and production profile of the Shaping Master brand and shared how the company provides scientific support services for Chinese basketball athletes.

Beyond Basketball: Serving Athletes Across Disciplines

While basketball was a focal point of the summit, Mr. Wang emphasized that Shaping Master's reach extends far beyond the court. In the field of competitive sports, Shaping Master products are trusted by professional athletes across nearly every discipline, including:







Major ball sports (basketball, football, volleyball)

Track and field

Swimming and water sports

Strength and combat sports

Cycling and endurance events

Shaping Master has become a reliable partner for both national and provincial teams, ensuring athletes receive tailored nutrition support for training, competition, and recovery.

Making Sports Nutrition Accessible to Everyone

Mr. Wang also shared Shaping Master's vision for the future: sports nutrition should not be reserved only for professional athletes. As street basketball enters formal arenas, and as karate, climbing, and surfing become Olympic events, the line between elite sports and everyday fitness is fading.







Shaping Master is committed to bringing professional-grade sports nutrition to the wider consumer market, ensuring that every fitness enthusiast can benefit from the same high-quality supplements trusted by national teams.

“When fitness becomes a habit, let sports nutrition become part of daily life.”

Shaping Master continues to work tirelessly toward this mission - striving for a better tomorrow.

References

1. 2018 FIBA World Basketball Summit – Interview with Mr. Wang Bin, General Manager of Zhongen Sports Technology Co., Ltd.

2. 2018 FIBA World Basketball Summit – Shaping Master General Manager Wang Bin Interview