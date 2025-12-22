Compira Powers Christmas Price Comparisons: Updated Daily For Holiday Shoppers

MENAFN - GetNews) As the Christmas shopping season progresses into its final weeks, U.S. consumers continue to shift more gift-buying activity online, with pricing and deal comparison remaining a central part of how shoppers choose where to make purchases. Adobe projected in October that U.S. online holiday sales for the period from November 1 to December 31, 2025, would reach $253.4 billion, representing a 5.3% year-over-year increase. The projection also indicated that mobile devices would account for 56.1% of online spending during the season, underscoring the increasing frequency of purchases made on phones rather than desktops.

In the same forecast, Adobe said discounts would remain a major driver, with online discounts expected to peak at up to 28% off listed prices in key categories during the holiday season. Early-December reporting indicates that Cyber Week again concentrated a large portion of online activity. Adobe reported that online spending on Cyber Monday reached $14.25 billion, up 7.1% year over year, and that the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday generated $44.2 billion online, according to Reuters. Adobe also reported that Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) transactions surpassed $1 billion on Cyber Monday, reflecting the continued adoption of installment-style payments by consumers during peak deal periods.

With discounting widespread across major retailers, consumer agencies have repeatedly emphasized that price and policy checks can help reduce both overspending and frustration during the holiday shopping season. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) advises consumers to comparison shop by using details such as manufacturer and model numbers, and to look beyond the sticker price by accounting for shipping, handling, delivery fees, taxes, and other add-ons.

The FTC also advises consumers to review the seller's delivery timelines and return and refund policies before making a purchase, noting that these policies can vary, especially for sale or clearance items. In a separate FTC holiday shopping tip list, the agency explicitly recommends checking websites that compare prices for goods sold online and in local stores as one way to find better deals.

Compira, a price comparison website, is positioning its service around those consumer comparison behaviors during the Christmas shopping period. Compira also states that the products and prices it presents are updated daily from stores, and that the service is intended to be independent, describing its comparisons as fair and not distorted by shops.

The practical use case for consumers during Christmas shopping is straightforward: when the same brand-name item is listed across multiple retailers, the final cost can vary after accounting for shipping fees, delivery timelines, and promotional pricing. The FTC's comparison-shopping guidance emphasizes recording the product identifiers and considering the total delivered cost, not just the base price.

Compira's stated approach is built around the basic comparison questions highlighted by consumer agencies and reflected in shoppers' behavior during deal events: who has the lowest price, whether the item is in stock, and how quickly it can be delivered. The site also describes an intention to expand beyond product comparison into comparing services, such as electricity, mobile subscriptions, and broadband, in the future.

For consumers making time-sensitive Christmas purchases, delivery expectations and refund rules can be just as important as the advertised price. The FTC's online shopping guidance specifically advises reviewing delivery promises and refund policies before making a purchase and keeping records, such as receipts and emails.

Industry data suggest that the 2025 holiday season will continue to be shaped by mobile shopping and concentrated peaks around major promotional days. Adobe's reporting stated that 57.5% of Cyber Monday online sales occurred on mobile devices, representing $8.2 billion in spending for that day. That shift toward mobile can make quick price checks more likely to occur in the moment, while commuting, between errands, or during in-store browsing, rather than through longer desktop research sessions.

Compira's brand message, presented on its site as“compare. buy. save.”, aligns with this research-first approach to online Christmas shopping. As seasonal promotions continue through December, Compira states that its listings and pricing are refreshed daily and that its comparisons remain independent, positioning the platform as a tool for shoppers who want to check multiple retailers before making a purchase.