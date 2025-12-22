Security protects the system. But the system requires raw materials to exist. You cannot build reactors, batteries, or industrial facilities without the chemical backbone of modern manufacturing.

THE SUPPLY CHAIN INFRASTRUCTURE

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTCQB: ARSMF) is solving the material bottleneck.

You cannot build the factories, the reactors, or the batteries without Fluorspar. It is the chemical backbone of steel and aluminum production. The United States imports 100% of it. Ares is fixing that.

The company is advancing the Lost Sheep Mine in Utah-the only permitted fluorspar mine in the country. This is not exploration. This is extraction imminent.

In early December, the company issued a construction update

The macro backdrop is accelerating. The U.S. government has designated fluorspar as a critical mineral essential to national security. Domestic supply chains are not optional. They are mandatory.

Ares holds the only near-term solution. The Lost Sheep deposit contains high-grade fluorspar in a stable jurisdiction with established infrastructure and regulatory clarity.

This is supply chain sovereignty. Ares is bringing the raw materials of industry back to American soil. The disconnect between current valuation and strategic criticality is the arbitrage.

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

...

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. Specifically, readers should be aware that Avant Technologies Inc., Rush Gold Corp., QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and Ares Strategic Mining Inc. are or have directly/indirectly been commercial clients of MIQ, Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"), or their affiliates (entities under common ownership). MIQ has not been paid for the mention of Oklo Inc. nor do we own any shares of Oklo Inc. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc., Rush Gold Corp., QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and Ares Strategic Mining Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of these companies at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Avant Technologies Inc. Regarding Avant Technologies Inc., Rush Gold Corp., QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and Ares Strategic Mining Inc., while the technical information contained herein is derived from official regulatory filings and news releases previously approved by the issuers' designated Qualified Persons, this specific publication has not been independently reviewed, verified, or approved by those issuers. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.