US Adapts PURL Packages For Ukraine With Norway's Support Defense Chief Kristoffersen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by General Eirik Kristoffersen, Norway's Chief of Defense, in an interview with Ukrinform.

“From my point of view, it's working. It's based on the Ukrainian needs. We've been able to pay for the packages from the United States, so I'm happy with that. I've also spoken with American authorities about the content of the PURL packages, and they have tailored them in accordance with what General Syrskyi has asked me for and what we haven't been able to provide ourselves. And therefore, PURL packages have been an addition to that,” the general said.

He added that the Norwegian military leadership encourages its political leaders and the rest of Europe to use PURL as a tool to support Ukraine.

“But PURL is just a part of the support they are giving from Norway. So, ever since February 2022, we've been working on donations from our own stocks, working with Norwegian industry in the beginning, and now more and more with Ukrainian industry,” Kristoffersen said.

As reported, Norway's Chief of Defense Eirik Kristoffersen stated that the primary priority of European security as a whole is continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Photo: Facebook/Eirik Kristoffersen