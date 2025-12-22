University Of San Diego Student Shares Educational And Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Allen Dao after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Allen Dao after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2025. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Allen Dao received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during his freshman year at University of San Diego School of Medicine to pursue a degree in Medicine.

Since receiving the scholarship, Allen co-authored a study evaluating the effectiveness of ChatGPT-4 in medical education. He has also worked to provide screenings, education, and care in underserved areas.

“Allen's commitment to making medicine accessible is commendable. I'm glad we were able to support his education,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Allen Dao's success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

