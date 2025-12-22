Digital Brands Group Advances Suite Of AI-Powered Tools For Global Brand Protection And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(the“Company,”“Digital Brands Group” or“DBG”) today announces continued progress in its strategy to build a comprehensive suite of technology-driven tools designed to protect, support, and grow modern consumer brands operating in global eCommerce markets.

Brand misuse and counterfeiting have become a critical global issue, with the counterfeit economy estimated at over US$1.7 trillion annually, eroding consumer trust, damaging brand equity, and diverting billions in legitimate revenue. As commerce and content increasingly move online, Digital Brands Group is assembling an ecosystem of specialized, AI-driven technology solutions to address these challenges at scale, beginning with the onboarding of tools focused on intellectual property protection, counterfeiting, data integrity, and digital trust. SECUR3D Inc. is among the first technology providers integrated into this expanding ecosystem, delivering AI-powered brand and IP protection capabilities across global digital marketplaces and platforms.

SECUR3D's flagship platform, AssetSafe TM, uses advanced AI to identify, monitor, and address unauthorized use of brand assets, including counterfeit products, copied designs, and misuse of trademarks across eCommerce and social channels. SECUR3D's technology has been deployed across high-profile entertainment, consumer, and digital properties, with experience supporting IP associated with globally recognized franchises such as Godzilla, Star Trek, Jurassic World, Back to the Future, and other major brands.

“Digital brands today face a rapidly evolving threat landscape as commerce, content, and IP move online,” said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.“Our goal is to build a scalable suite of tools that helps brands protect their identity, maintain consumer trust, and operate more securely in digital environments. SECUR3D represents one of the first foundational technologies in that strategy, and we expect to continue onboarding additional tools that expand the capabilities of this platform over time.”

Digital Brands Group plans to introduce further AI-driven and data-centric solutions into its technology stack, creating an integrated offering that can be deployed across its own portfolio and with select external brand partners. The Company believes this approach positions Digital Brands Group as more than a brand operator, but as a technology-enabled platform supporting the next generation of commerce.

