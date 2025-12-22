Who Is Tylor Chase? Ex-Nickelodeon Child Star Spotted Homeless In US

MENAFN - Live Mint) A former child actor who rose to fame on Nickelodeon has been spotted living on the streets of California, prompting concern among fans and renewed conversations around mental health and life after early stardom.

Tylor Chase, now 36, who played Martin Qwerly on the popular teen sitcom Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, was recently seen in Riverside, California. A video that surfaced on social media shows Chase wearing worn-out clothes and speaking calmly to a passerby who recognises him from the show.

In the clip, the person filming asks Chase if he once appeared on Nickelodeon. He responds by confirming his role on Ned's Declassified, triggering visible surprise and concern. The video quickly spread online, with many viewers expressing shock at seeing a familiar television face in distress.

Soon after the footage went viral, a GoFundMe campaign was launched in Chase's name and raised over $1,200. However, the fundraiser was later taken down at the request of his mother, who said that financial support would not address her son's situation.

“Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it,” she said, adding that he is unable to manage finances or consistently take medication. She also noted that despite repeated attempts to help him stay connected, he often loses mobile phones within days.

Chase's condition was later discussed publicly by his former co-stars during an episode of the Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide. Actors Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee shared emotional reactions after seeing the footage.

Daniel Curtis Lee said his first response was anger, questioning the ethics of filming someone during a vulnerable moment. He later admitted feeling helpless about how to meaningfully help. Lindsey Shaw said she wished to meet Chase in person, describing him as someone she deeply missed. Devon Werkheiser called the situation painful and shocking, saying it was difficult to see someone from such a formative time in their lives struggling so visibly.

Who Is Tylor Chase?

Born on 6 September 1989 in Arizona, Tylor Chase began acting as a teenager in the early 2000s. He is best known for his role as Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, which aired between 2004 and 2007 and later developed a strong cult following.

Apart from the Nickelodeon series, Chase appeared in television shows such as Everybody Hates Chris and the 2007 film Good Time Max. After stepping away from mainstream acting, he largely disappeared from the public eye, with little known about his life in the years that followed.

For many fans who grew up watching Ned's Declassified, the images of Chase have served as a sobering reminder of the fragile transition from childhood fame to adulthood. His story has also reignited broader discussions about mental health care, homelessness, and the lack of long-term support systems for former child actors in the entertainment industry.