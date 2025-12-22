Kuwait Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Record An AAGR Of 4.9% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In The Oil And Gas, And Renewable Energy Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Kuwait's construction industry include government investment in renewable energy and transport infrastructure sectors, significant growth in oil and gas production, and development of smart cities and tourism. A new state-backed investment company is set to fund major projects, boosting industry growth.

The "Kuwait Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report

Construction industry in Kuwait to return to its growth momentum in 2025 and record an annual growth of 3.9% in real terms, supported by government investment in renewable energy, and transport infrastructure sectors.

In September 2025, Kuwait's government allocated KWD1.3 billion ($4.2 billion) for 141 projects, as part of its capital spending during the fiscal year (FY) 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026). This allocation will be used for 124 projects that are under construction, 38 related projects, and 17 new projects.

According to government data, as of September 2025, the country had around 300 active projects, valued at approximately KWD35.3 billion ($115 billion), with large infrastructure projects making up nearly half of that total. In July 2025, Kuwait's government announced a plan to create a state-backed investment company with capital of about KWD50 billion ($162.7 billion). The proposed firm will fund major projects in areas like renewable energy, transport, smart cities, infrastructure, and tourism.

The construction industry in Kuwait is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 4.9% between 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the oil and gas, and renewable energy sectors. In May 2025, the state-owned upstream operator Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced a plan to invest around KWD15.4 billion ($50 billion) to raise its oil production capacity to above three million barrels per day (bpd) over the next five years.

In comparison, Kuwait's crude oil production averaged 2.415 million bpd in April 2025. Previously, in 2024, Kuwait's government announced the discovery of a significant amount of oil and gas in the Al-Noukhitha offshore field, estimated at around 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

