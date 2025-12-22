African Mining Week Returns To Cape Town, 1416 October 2026

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, December 22, 2025/APO Group/ --

African Mining Week (AMW), Africa's premier mining forum, returns to the Cape Town International Convention Center from 14–16 October 2026, under the theme,“Mining the Future: Critical Resources, Sustainability and Community Development.” The event will convene mining companies, investors, policymakers and technology providers to discuss Africa's evolving mining landscape, from strategic mineral resources and digital innovation to local beneficiation and community development. AMW 2026 aims to connect international investors with Africa's most promising mining opportunities as the continent positions itself at the forefront of the global energy transition and critical minerals supply.

The 2026 edition will feature a multi-track program and exhibition space, including high-level panel discussions, technical workshops and exclusive networking sessions. Delegates will engage on investment opportunities across Africa's mining value chain, building on the success of AMW 2025, which attracted 1,500 delegates, over 85 speakers, 315 companies and representatives from 22 countries.

As African countries push for local value addition, mineral beneficiation and job creation, AMW 2026 will showcase national strategies and policies shaping investment flows. Mining ministers and government delegations from Ghana, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Egypt, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and The Gambia are expected to update the industry on new regulations and mining codes, including Ghana's updated gold mining framework and South Africa's Mineral Resources Development Bill.

With Africa holding 30% of the world's critical minerals – essential for the clean energy transition – AMW 2026 will connect international investors with developers, owners and traders of lithium, cobalt, copper, rare earths and other strategic resources. Delegates will also explore how digital technologies are transforming mining operations, from accelerating mineral discovery to improving efficiency and sustainability. Building on DRC Minister of Mines Louis Watum Kabamba's remarks at AMW 2025 on shortening discovery timelines from years to months, AMW 2026 highlights digital innovation as a key driver of Africa's mining transformation.

The summit will also tackle crucial topics shaping Africa's mining sector, including the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining, energy security, environmental sustainability, infrastructure development, women and youth empowerment, human capital development and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“African Mining Week 2026 is more than an event – it's a catalyst for Africa's mining transformation,” states Rachelle Kasongo, Project & Events Manager at Energy Capital & Power.“From critical minerals and sustainable practices to digital innovation and local beneficiation, AMW provides a platform for governments, investors and industry leaders to come together, accelerate projects and drive meaningful economic and community impact across the continent.”

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town.

