Complete List Of Licensed Crypto Traders In Indonesia For 2023

Indonesia's Crypto Market Clarifies Regulatory Landscape with Official Whitelist

Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) has published an official whitelist detailing 29 licensed digital asset trading platforms, underscoring the nation's intensified regulatory approach towards cryptocurrencies. This move aims to establish clarity and security for investors by clearly delineating authorized exchanges and encouraging transactions exclusively through licensed providers.

The comprehensive list includes both platform names and their respective apps, serving as a definitive resource to verify licensure status before engaging in trading. The OJK has explicitly advised the public to transact solely with entities on this whitelist, warning against unregulated platforms that operate without proper authorization. This stance reinforces Indonesia's commitment to protecting consumers and maintaining financial stability within its burgeoning digital asset ecosystem.

South Korea's largest exchange, Upbit, is among those licensed in Indonesia. Source: OJK

Global Crypto Players Seek Market Entry Amid Regulatory Clarity

The publication comes at a time when both international and regional players are positioning themselves to capitalize on Indonesia's expanding digital asset market. Robinhood announced earlier this month that it had entered the local scene by acquiring Indonesian brokerage Buana Capital and licensed asset trader PT Pedagang Aset Kripto, giving it a foothold in a market with over 19 million capital-market investors and approximately 17 million crypto traders.

Similarly, Hong Kong-based OSL Group completed its acquisition of licensed local exchange Koinsayang in September, gaining regulatory approval for spot and derivatives trading. These moves highlight a broader trend of global firms recognizing Indonesia's potential as one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets amid supportive regulatory developments.

Stricter Oversight to Fortify Investor Protections

The whitelist aligns with OJK Regulation No. 23/2025, which enhances oversight of digital financial assets, including cryptocurrencies and derivatives. The regulation bars unlicensed exchanges from facilitating trades in assets not registered with the regulator and mandates prior approval for derivative trading activities. Platforms are required to implement margin trading protocols, including segregated funds or digital assets, and consumers must undergo knowledge assessments before accessing derivatives trading.

This legislative framework is aimed at aligning Indonesia's digital asset regulation with international standards, aiming to boost investor confidence and ensure market integrity as the country cements its reputation as a key player in the global crypto economy.

Indonesia's Rapid Adoption Continues Cements Its Global Role

Indonesia maintains its position as a major hub of crypto activity, with industry data indicating ongoing rapid growth. Both Robinhood and local data providers confirm that the Southeast Asian nation is among the fastest-growing markets worldwide. Chainalysis' 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index ranks Indonesia within the top 10 globally, highlighting its vibrant digital asset ecosystem fueled by increasing investor interest across both capital markets and cryptocurrencies.

