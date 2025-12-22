Relentless Health Buys Fast Response On-Site Testing (FROST) Accelerates Vision For Data-Driven Preventive Healthcare

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Relentless Health Inc., a leader in next generation preventative healthcare, today announced the acquisition of Fast Response On-Site Testing, Inc. (FROST), a premier mobile-first company specializing in on-site physical screenings and OSHA compliance services. This acquisition marks the first step in Relentless Health's strategic expansion of occupational testing and health services, providing the foundation to deliver preventative testing at volume and rapidly build its AI-driven Health Data Platform.

Since 1997, FROST has built a reputation for simplifying complex OSHA compliance by bringing high-quality, cost-efficient testing services directly to the workplace. FROST has served over 1,000 companies across the Western region, including first responders, hospitals, and hazardous occupations. FROST is recognized for its comprehensive on-site services, including:

- Respiratory Protection (Fit Testing, Spirometry)

- Occupational Health & Wellness (e.g., Mobile Drug/Alcohol Testing, TB Testing, Flu Shots)

- Hearing Conservation

- Annual Health & Safety Screenings

“The acquisition of FROST is the critical first step in our multi-stage strategy to redefine preventative healthcare,” said Richard Kho, PhD, CEO of Relentless Health.“FROST's scale, operational excellence, and existing network of clients and patients perfectly complement our CLIA-certified lab testing and AI technology capabilities. This foundational acquisition kickstarts our delivery of preventative testing at volume, driving patient value and health insights through our AI platform, as well as unlocking the future of better health research to benefit patients.”

FROST's services and dedicated customer base will immediately benefit from Relentless Health's technology backbone and AI platform. The combined entity is now positioned to offer a broader range of preventative health and occupational testing to those who need it most - people with higher disease burden due to occupational or environmental exposures to toxic substances or hazardous environments.

“For 25 years, FROST has been committed to making health and safety compliance easy and accessible for our customers,” said Dr. Casey Terribilini, President of FROST.“Joining Relentless Health lets us combine our on-site capabilities with Relentless Health's AI data platform and testing services. This allows us to scale our operations, digitize our service delivery, and deliver a transformative vision for data-driven preventative health.”

This acquisition will accelerate Relentless Health's mission, becoming the cornerstone for the broader strategy to leverage untapped data and develop predictive capabilities to drive improved patient outcomes.

About Relentless Health

Relentless Health is building a world where better health data and robust AI empowers everyone to improve their health outcomes. With labs in Reno, NV, and technical teams in Silicon Valley, the company delivers actionable preventative screening, testing, and health insights to patients. The company's lab is licensed by the State of Nevada under both State and CLIA regulations.

About Fast Response On-Site Testing (FROST)

Founded in 1997, FROST is a trusted mobile healthcare provider specializing in on-site occupational health and safety compliance services, including hearing conservation, respiratory protection, and comprehensive health screenings for businesses across the United States.