Turkmenistan And Japan Take Off With Direct Flight Agreement
The decision to introduce direct air services was made during a meeting between Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhammedov and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, Japan.
This move is anticipated to significantly improve cross-border connectivity, thereby unlocking further avenues for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.
Previously, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reached an agreement to reinstate direct flights between Ashgabat and Tashkent, a decision finalized during expanded-format talks between Presidents Serdar Berdimuhammedov of Turkmenistan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.
