Turkmenistan And Japan Take Off With Direct Flight Agreement

Turkmenistan and Japan have reached an agreement to intensify efforts to launch direct flights between the countries, Trend reports via Japan's MFA.

The decision to introduce direct air services was made during a meeting between Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhammedov and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, Japan.

This move is anticipated to significantly improve cross-border connectivity, thereby unlocking further avenues for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

Previously, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reached an agreement to reinstate direct flights between Ashgabat and Tashkent, a decision finalized during expanded-format talks between Presidents Serdar Berdimuhammedov of Turkmenistan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.