Enemy Strikes Over 80 Times In Nine Communities In Sumy Region In 24 Hours
The most intense shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.
The enemy struck settlements in the Krasnopilia, Yunakiv, Khotyn, Hlukhiv, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorod, Nova Sloboda, and Velyka Pysarivka communities.
Russian troops used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs on the territory of the region.
In the Krasnopilia community, a private residential building and a passenger car were damaged.
In the Hlukhiv community, a private residential building was damaged.
Over the past day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, evacuated 37 people.
Over the past day, the air raid alert in the region lasted 8 hours and 17 minutes.
As reported by Ukrinform, fighting between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders continues in Hrabivka, Sumy region, while there are no Russian troops in the neighboring village of Riasne.
