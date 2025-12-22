Emil Aziz's Art Works On Display At Carpet Museum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A solo exhibition by artist Emil Aziz titled "Pattern and Silhouette" has opened at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Honored Worker of Culture Amina Melikova; PhD in Art History and Professor Rabiyat Aslanova; and Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Honored Artist, and Chair of the Nakhchivan Artists' Union Ulviyya Hamzayeva addressed the openning ceremony of the exhibition.

In their remarks, they emphasized the importance of preserving the national carpet heritage, ensuring its continuity in contemporary art, and highlighted the role young artists play in this process. The speakers also noted the relevance of the exhibition's concept and content.t:

The exhibition features a total of 50 artworks, notable for their wide-ranging themes.

Its central aim is to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Garabagh through a contemporary visual language, blending the millennia-old memories embedded in carpet motifs with the artistic sensibilities of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Garabagh horses, depicted alongside traditional carpet patterns, as well as portraits of women, occupy a prominent place in the exhibition. The dynamic movement, strength, and poetic forms of the horses echo the structured rhythm of the ornamental designs. In other pieces, carpet motifs are used to reflect aspects of a woman's identity, her inner world, connection to the past, and forms of modern self-expression.

Titled "Pattern and Silhouette," the exhibition merges tradition with modernity, acting as an artistic manifesto that highlights how Garabagh's cultural treasures are both preserved and reimagined for future generations.

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum continues to support young artists who draw inspiration from the nation's rich carpet heritage, and "Pattern and Silhouette" stands as yet another significant project showcasing contemporary interpretations of traditional art.