Rajab Moon Spotted? UAE Expert Calls For Science-Based Sighting To Avoid 'Divide'

Developing scientific knowledge does not mean abandoning traditional moon sighting, an astronomy expert said. He emphasised that moon sighting claims that completely contradict established science should not be accepted.

Modern astronomical calculations, he noted, now offer an opportunity to develop an Islamic calendar capable of predicting religious occasions in advance, while remaining adhering to Sharia-based sighting principles.

Recent "divisions" over the start of the Islamic month of Rajab highlighted this challenge. Sone countries declared the beginning of the month on Sunday (December 21), while others delayed it to Monday (December 22), citing the absence of a confirmed and scientifically possible crescent sighting on Saturday evening (December 20).

Rajab is one of the four sacred months in Islam, traditionally associated with increased spiritual reflection and preparation ahead of the month of Ramadan.

According to Mohammed Shawkat Odah, director of the International Astronomical Union, the divide did not stem from religious disagreement, but from how scientific evidence is weighed alongside traditional sighting practices.

Was the Rajab crescent spotted on December 20?

In a detailed explanation, Odah said that seeing the crescent on Saturday evening was scientifically impossible anywhere in the Arab region, whether with the naked eye or through telescopes. Visibility would have been theoretically possible only in small areas of southern and south-western Africa, where the number of active observers is very small. As a result, no verified or scientifically valid crescent sighting was recorded anywhere in the Islamic world that night.

Odah stressed that scientific calculations are meant to support, not replace traditional moon sighting.“This is not about abandoning sighting,” he said.“It is about not accepting claims of visibility when science confirms that seeing the crescent was impossible.”

Astronomical imaging

On that day, he noted the crescent was only documented through astronomical imaging, captured during daylight hours before sunset in several locations, including Abu Dhabi, parts of Saudi Arabia, and Germany. However, such imaging methods are not officially recognised by most Islamic authorities when determining the start of lunar months.

What stood out this year, Odah said, was the growing number of countries refusing to declare the start of Rajab without a confirmed and scientifically possible sighting. These included Jordan, Syria, Libya, Oman, Morocco, Iran, Pakistan, and several African nations.

While some of these countries have long required confirmed sightings, others appear to be shifting their approach, increasingly rejecting reports deemed scientifically impossible.

“This challenges the idea that the Islamic world is moving away from sighting toward relying only on conjunction or the moon's presence after sunset,” Odah said.“What we are seeing instead is a rise in scientific awareness among religious authorities.”

He added that misunderstandings often arise from confusion between astronomical concepts, such as the difference between conjunction and actual visibility, or between the moon and the crescent itself.

According to Odah, this growing alignment between science and religious practice opens the door to developing a Hijri calendar that can predict upcoming Islamic occasions accurately, without waiting until the final hours for confirmation.

Modern astronomical calculations

Modern astronomical calculations can now determine in advance when crescent sightings are possible or impossible, while still remaining fully consistent with Sharia requirements.

Such a system, he said, would help reduce uncertainty, planning difficulties, and public confusion that frequently accompany last-minute announcements of religious dates.

While full unification across all countries may not happen soon, Odah said the current trend suggests a gradual shift toward rejecting unreliable testimonies and strengthening trust in both science and religious decision making.

The debate surrounding the start of Rajab, he noted, mirrors similar divisions seen during recent major Islamic occasions, indicating that the discussion is no longer isolated, but part of a broader change underway across the Islamic world.