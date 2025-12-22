Residential Market Activity Remains Robust Amid Strong Transaction Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The residential market activity is expected to remain robust, following a 28% year-on-year rise in transaction value and a 35% increase in quarterly trading volumes in the third quarter (Q3) of this year which underscores sustained buyer confidence.

The residential land values are expected to remain stable supported by subtle yet sustained demand and continued confidence in the development market. While the apartment leasing activity is also expected to remain strong into Q4, following a 29.3% year-on-year rise in Q3 driven by seasonal demand and stable rents, Cushman and Wakefield noted in its Qatar real estate market overview for the third quarter of this year.

Qatar's residential sales market maintained a strong trajectory through Q3 2025, with the total year-to-date transaction value from rising by 28% year-on-year to QR8.72bn, according to Aqarat. Quarterly, the value of transactions increased by 19.7% in Q2 before easing by 10.2% in Q3, reflecting a period of stabilisation following two quarters of rapid growth.

Year-on-year growth in the total value of transactions remained robust across all quarters, led by gains of 43% in Q2 and 35% in Q3.

In terms of transaction volume, the number of residential sale contracts rose by 24.5% year-on-year to 2,043, supported by consistent demand through 2025. The volume of properties sold increased by 7% quarter-on-quarter in Q3 and by 46% year-on-year, underscoring sustained buyer confidence. The increase in activity is largely down to off-plan sales, with studio and one-bedroom apartments in the highest demand among new investors.

Seasonal factors in Q3, such as new job placements, post-summer returns, and the start of the academic year, fueled the highest volume of apartment rental transactions since 2021 - a substantial 29.3% increase year-on-year.

The land sales recorded strong growth over the first three quarters of 2025, with transaction volumes rising from 4,043 in 2024 to 5,514, representing an increase of just over 35% year-on-year. Over the same period, the average land price rose from QR6,292 to QR7,138 per sqm, reflecting subtle but sustained demand and improving confidence in the residential market.

Several new developments entered the market in Q3, with one of the most notable being La Plage, located in La Plage South in The Pearl. Several other developments in the immediate area are also scheduled for completion in the coming months.

It further noted that the leasing activity is strengthening along Lusail Boulevard, as new tenants commence fit-outs, driving higher occupancy and renewed momentum in the district. Occupier demand is expected to increasingly favour flexible, energy-efficient office spaces, particularly within newer high-spec developments.

Meanwhile the West Bay, Lusail Marina, and Msheireb Downtown continued to anchor Qatar's office market in Q3 2025, with demand for modern, well - located offices concentrated in these prime districts. Limited office building completions over recent months have resulted in reduced availability of Grade A space, which is likely to underpin rental growth.

West Bay remains the core commercial location, with a total office stock of 1.9 million sq m and availability of less than 140,000 sqm; however, there has been a gradual transfer of major entities and government organisations to Lusail, where newer buildings offer facilities better suited to prime tenants.

Rental levels have remained steady across the main districts, with rents of 100 - 140 per sqm per month still being achieved across the main districts for prime Grade A office space.

The Lusail Marina District offers an additional 700,000 sqm of Grade A space, with just over 100,000 sqm currently vacant. Meanwhile, Msheireb Downtown's 230,000 sqm of office space is nearly fully occupied, underscoring sustained demand for prime office locations. Prime office availability has narrowed, with vacancy across Lusail,