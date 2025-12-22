403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) meets The First Lady of Gabon and 13 African and Asian First Ladies to underscore their partnerships to strengthen healthcare capacity
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LIBREVILLE, Gabon, December 18, 2025/ -- Merck Foundation (), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, strengthened its long-term partnerships to enhance healthcare capacity and scholarship programs through high-level meeting held between Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, and The First Lady of the Gabonese Republic, H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, who is also the Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother”. The meeting was held during the 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025.
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej express“d, “It was a pleasure meeting my dear sister H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, First Lady of the Gabonese Republic and the Ambassador of Merck Found“tion “More Than ” Mother” during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025. Together, we have begun providing scholarships for young doctors in the fields of Oncology and Diabetes care. This is just the beginning of our efforts to transform the public healthcare landscape in the country, and we will continue to scale up the number of sch”larships.”
Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, First Lady of the Gabonese Republic & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother stated, “Our partnership with Merck Foundation, though initiated only last year in 2024, has already begun to yield meaningful outcomes. Together, we've embarked on initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare capacity and addressing critical social and health challenges in Gabon. We have started to enroll our local doctors for the scholarship program. Moreover, we are also implementing the impactful program Educating Linda, through which we are providing annually, scholarships to 20 high performing girls who are underprivileged, ensuring they can continue their education until graduation. This program is particularly close to my heart because each of these girls will now have the opportunity to pursue the career of her choi”e and dreams.”
Watch the Speech of The First Lady of Gabon & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 here:
On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.
Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting:
“Merck Foundation has always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and has been working for it since 2012. We have so far provided 2500 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties. We will soon be enrolling more doctors from Gabon in various medical specialties in partnership with the First Lady and Ministry of Health of Gabon", added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Merck Foundation, together with the Office of the First Lady of Gabon, recently conducted their first Health Media Training program with the aim to build the capacity of local media representatives to raise awareness on critical social and health issues such as ending gender-based violence and female genital mutilation, supporting girl education and wom’n’s empowerment, and addressing health challenges like diabetes and hypertension.
Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Gabon for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.
Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Gabon, Merck Foundation has also launched seven children’s storybooks,
The 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation:
@ Merck Foundation: Facebook (, X (, Instagram (, and YouTube (
@ Rasha Kelej: Facebook (, X (, Instagram (, and YouTube (
Link to the YouTube live stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies High Level Panel:
Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej express“d, “It was a pleasure meeting my dear sister H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, First Lady of the Gabonese Republic and the Ambassador of Merck Found“tion “More Than ” Mother” during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025. Together, we have begun providing scholarships for young doctors in the fields of Oncology and Diabetes care. This is just the beginning of our efforts to transform the public healthcare landscape in the country, and we will continue to scale up the number of sch”larships.”
Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, First Lady of the Gabonese Republic & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother stated, “Our partnership with Merck Foundation, though initiated only last year in 2024, has already begun to yield meaningful outcomes. Together, we've embarked on initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare capacity and addressing critical social and health challenges in Gabon. We have started to enroll our local doctors for the scholarship program. Moreover, we are also implementing the impactful program Educating Linda, through which we are providing annually, scholarships to 20 high performing girls who are underprivileged, ensuring they can continue their education until graduation. This program is particularly close to my heart because each of these girls will now have the opportunity to pursue the career of her choi”e and dreams.”
Watch the Speech of The First Lady of Gabon & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 here:
On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.
Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting:
“Merck Foundation has always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and has been working for it since 2012. We have so far provided 2500 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties. We will soon be enrolling more doctors from Gabon in various medical specialties in partnership with the First Lady and Ministry of Health of Gabon", added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Merck Foundation, together with the Office of the First Lady of Gabon, recently conducted their first Health Media Training program with the aim to build the capacity of local media representatives to raise awareness on critical social and health issues such as ending gender-based violence and female genital mutilation, supporting girl education and wom’n’s empowerment, and addressing health challenges like diabetes and hypertension.
Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Gabon for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.
Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Gabon, Merck Foundation has also launched seven children’s storybooks,
The 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation:
@ Merck Foundation: Facebook (, X (, Instagram (, and YouTube (
@ Rasha Kelej: Facebook (, X (, Instagram (, and YouTube (
Link to the YouTube live stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies High Level Panel:
Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment