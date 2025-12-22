403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mount Semeru erupts six times in Indonesia’s East Java
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s Mount Semeru in East Java province erupted six times early Sunday, sending ash clouds up to 1,200 meters (3,937 feet) above the summit, according to reports.
The volcano, situated between Lumajang and Malang districts, remains at Level III alert.
Liswanto, an officer at the Mt. Semeru Observation Post in Lumajang, said, "An eruption occurred on Sunday, 2025, at 5:46 am local time (2246GMT Saturday), with an observed column height of 1,200 meters above the summit."
Authorities from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) have warned the public to avoid the southeast sector along Besuk Kobokan, within a 13 km (8 miles) radius of the peak. Liswanto added, "The public is also prohibited from activities within a 5 km (3.11 miles) radius of the crater due to the risk of ejected rocks."
Monitoring reports indicated that eruption columns varied between 500 meters (1,640 feet) and 1,200 meters in height.
Standing 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, Semeru is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, with a history of eruptions that have occasionally resulted in fatalities. Indonesia, located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” hosts more than 120 active volcanoes in a highly seismic zone.
The volcano, situated between Lumajang and Malang districts, remains at Level III alert.
Liswanto, an officer at the Mt. Semeru Observation Post in Lumajang, said, "An eruption occurred on Sunday, 2025, at 5:46 am local time (2246GMT Saturday), with an observed column height of 1,200 meters above the summit."
Authorities from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) have warned the public to avoid the southeast sector along Besuk Kobokan, within a 13 km (8 miles) radius of the peak. Liswanto added, "The public is also prohibited from activities within a 5 km (3.11 miles) radius of the crater due to the risk of ejected rocks."
Monitoring reports indicated that eruption columns varied between 500 meters (1,640 feet) and 1,200 meters in height.
Standing 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, Semeru is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, with a history of eruptions that have occasionally resulted in fatalities. Indonesia, located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” hosts more than 120 active volcanoes in a highly seismic zone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment