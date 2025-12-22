Karnataka Hate Speech Bill: Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP Of Provocation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, following the passage of the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, in both Houses of the state legislature, accused the BJP of making provocative speeches and claimed the reason behind the party's opposition to the law. Speaking to reporters, Siddaramiah said, " Can provocative speeches maintain peace in society?...The BJP makes provocative speeches, and that is why they are opposing this law..."

Provisions and Purpose of the New Law

This statement came following the passage of the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, at Karnataka Assembly, which aims to curb acts that promote enmity, hatred, and disharmony among individuals and communities. The Bill was taken up for discussion in the Assembly in Belagavi, where Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara detailed its provisions and explained the need to clearly define hate speech and hate crimes within a legal framework.

Explaining the intent of the legislation, the Home Minister said that hate crimes require a precise definition to effectively address statements and actions targeting specific communities. "It's about someone speaking out against a particular community," he pointed out.

Penalties for Hate Crimes

Additionally, he also outlined the penalties under the new law, which said, "Whoever commits hate crimes shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year, but which may be extended to seven years, and with a fine of Rs 50,000."

He added that for subsequent or repeated offences (two or three times), the punishment would be increased. "For repetitive offences, the punishment will be increased to two years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh (instead of 50,000)," he said.

'Law Must Be Respected': Home Minister

Following the passing of the bill, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara accused the BJP of politicising the issue and asserted that the legislation is not intended to target any specific individual. "We have not brought this Bill targeting anyone in particular. This will apply to whoever indulges in hate speech. It has not been introduced with any specific individual in mind. The law must be respected. The Supreme Court has ordered that hate speech should be curbed. Many incidents have occurred, including murders. All this must be stopped. This bill has not been brought keeping the BJP in mind," said Parameshwara.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)