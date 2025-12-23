Amir Cup Preliminary Knockout Stage Fixtures Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association yesterday announced the fixtures for the preliminary round of the 2025-2026 Amir Cup.

This knockout stage will qualify four teams for the tournament's Round of 16.

The preliminary round matches are scheduled for January 10, 2026, kicking off at 17:30 across four stadiums.



Hosts Morocco defeat Comoros in Africa Cup of Nations opener; Zambia hold Mali

Al Sadd face Shabab Al Ahli in must-win ACL Elite clash ACL Elite: Al Gharafa claim vital win over Al Wahda; Tractor beat Al Duhail

Read Also

All matches in this round will be played under a knockout format.

The preliminary round fixtures are set according to the final standings of the 2024-2025 Second Division League, following the conclusion of its fourteenth and final matchweek.

The final league standings positioned Al Sailiya first with 28 points, followed by Al Markhiya (25 points), Al Kharaitiyat (23 points), and Al Waab (19 points). Lusail finished fifth with 18 points, Al Bidda sixth with 15, Mesaimeer seventh with 12, and Muaither eighth with 11 points.

Official match schedule

Al Sailiya vs – Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium

Al Markhiya vs – Thani Bin Jassim Stadium

Al Kharaitiyat vs Bidda – Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium

Al Waab vs – Hamad Al Kubaisi Stadium