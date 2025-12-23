Amir Cup Preliminary Knockout Stage Fixtures Announced
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association yesterday announced the fixtures for the preliminary round of the 2025-2026 Amir Cup.
This knockout stage will qualify four teams for the tournament's Round of 16.
All matches in this round will be played under a knockout format.
The preliminary round fixtures are set according to the final standings of the 2024-2025 Second Division League, following the conclusion of its fourteenth and final matchweek.
The final league standings positioned Al Sailiya first with 28 points, followed by Al Markhiya (25 points), Al Kharaitiyat (23 points), and Al Waab (19 points). Lusail finished fifth with 18 points, Al Bidda sixth with 15, Mesaimeer seventh with 12, and Muaither eighth with 11 points.
Official match schedule
Al Sailiya vs – Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium
Al Markhiya vs – Thani Bin Jassim Stadium
Al Kharaitiyat vs Bidda – Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium
Al Waab vs – Hamad Al Kubaisi Stadium
