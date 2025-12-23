Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Cup Preliminary Knockout Stage Fixtures Announced

Amir Cup Preliminary Knockout Stage Fixtures Announced


2025-12-23 04:23:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association yesterday announced the fixtures for the preliminary round of the 2025-2026 Amir Cup.

This knockout stage will qualify four teams for the tournament's Round of 16.

The preliminary round matches are scheduled for January 10, 2026, kicking off at 17:30 across four stadiums.

Read Also
  • Hosts Morocco defeat Comoros in Africa Cup of Nations opener; Zambia hold Mali
  • Al Sadd face Shabab Al Ahli in must-win ACL Elite clash
  • ACL Elite: Al Gharafa claim vital win over Al Wahda; Tractor beat Al Duhail

All matches in this round will be played under a knockout format.

The preliminary round fixtures are set according to the final standings of the 2024-2025 Second Division League, following the conclusion of its fourteenth and final matchweek.

The final league standings positioned Al Sailiya first with 28 points, followed by Al Markhiya (25 points), Al Kharaitiyat (23 points), and Al Waab (19 points). Lusail finished fifth with 18 points, Al Bidda sixth with 15, Mesaimeer seventh with 12, and Muaither eighth with 11 points.

Official match schedule

Al Sailiya vs – Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium

Al Markhiya vs – Thani Bin Jassim Stadium

Al Kharaitiyat vs Bidda – Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium

Al Waab vs – Hamad Al Kubaisi Stadium

MENAFN23122025000063011010ID1110516071



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search