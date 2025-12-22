'SP's Influence Has Weakened': UP Dy CM Targets Oppn On Codeine Cough Syrup Issue

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) amid the political storm over the alleged illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the opposition party's influence has significantly diminished and predicting a bleak electoral future for it.

“The Samajwadi Party's influence has weakened, and in 2027, they can return while riding a four-wheeler; their number of seats is expected to remain roughly the same,” Maurya said, responding to sustained criticism from SP leaders over the handling of the cough syrup case.

The controversy has triggered intense political exchanges as SP has alleged that there have been deaths of children linked to the consumption of codeine-based cough syrup surfaced, causing panic across several districts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

The Samajwadi Party has accused the BJP-led government of failing to act decisively despite the seriousness of the matter.

SP MLA Kamal Akhtar demanded an immediate and comprehensive investigation, placing responsibility squarely on the state government.“There is a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. When such a serious matter comes to light, it is the government's responsibility to conduct a thorough investigation,” Akhtar said.

He further alleged inaction by the authorities, stating,“When children are dying after consuming syrup, and there is panic across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states, with nearly 100 FIRs registered, the government is still not ready to take any action. The opposition demands that the government take action.”

The issue gained further momentum earlier after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made explosive allegations during a press conference, claiming the existence of a massive illegal cough syrup racket operating in the state. Without naming individuals, Yadav alleged high-level complicity and questioned governance under the BJP.

“A state's Chief Minister lies, and those standing with him also lie. You can't imagine that an illegal cough syrup business is operating from the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency,” he said, calling the matter an international issue involving enormous financial stakes.

The SP chief further claimed that the scale of the alleged scam was far greater than being publicly acknowledged.“This is not a matter of Rs 100 or 200 crore. What is being heard is that it involves around 700 companies and transactions worth several thousand crore rupees,” Yadav said, demanding strict action against all those involved, regardless of political affiliation.

The BJP has accused the opposition of politicising a sensitive issue.