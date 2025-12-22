403
US intel chief states Russia doesn’t have the power to conquer Europe
(MENAFN) The head of the US intelligence community stated on Sunday that American intelligence assessments do not conclude that Russia possesses the military capacity to conquer either Europe or Ukraine.
The remarks were made in a public post on a US-based social media platform, where the intelligence chief addressed circulating claims suggesting that US intelligence aligns with European Union and NATO positions portraying Russia as seeking to invade or dominate Europe, according to reports.
She criticized what she described as “deep state warmongers and their propaganda media,” accusing them of working to derail US President Donald Trump’s attempts to advance peace efforts related to Ukraine and broader European security by promoting misleading narratives.
"Deep State warmongers and their Propaganda Media are again trying to undermine President Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine—and indeed Europe—by falsely claiming that the ‘US intelligence community’ agrees to and supports EU/NATO viewpoint that Russia’s aim is to invade/conquer Europe (in order to gin up support for their pro-war policies)," she said.
She further argued that such assertions are intended to shape public opinion in favor of continued confrontation and to intensify the ongoing conflict.
“The truth is that US intelligence assesses that Russia does not even have the capability to conquer and occupy Ukraine, what to speak of ‘invading and occupying’ Europe,” she added.
