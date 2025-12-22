403
Putin aide says EU, Ukraine revisions undermine peace talks
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, said on Sunday that European and Ukrainian efforts to alter US-backed peace proposals are undermining rather than supporting the possibility of a lasting resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
Ushakov made the comments amid ongoing meetings in Miami between US and Russian officials, following earlier talks this month involving US negotiators, Ukraine, and EU representatives. He stated he is “more than sure that provisions being introduced – or attempted – by Europeans together with Ukraine did not improve the documents or chances of reaching long-term peace,” though he noted he had not seen the texts himself and was relying on media reports.
He also denied that three-way discussions including Russia, Ukraine, and the US are currently under consideration. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed concerns, saying that European participation in the talks “does not bode well” for achieving a settlement.
Senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, present in Miami for discussions with US officials, described the dialogue as “constructive” and confirmed that talks would continue on December 21.
In parallel, US officials met in Miami with national security advisers from Germany, France, and Britain, as well as Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council secretary, Rustem Umerov.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also participated.
The US-drafted peace plan, which was leaked last month, reportedly calls for Ukraine to cede parts of its Donbass region still under its control, avoid NATO membership, and limit the size of its armed forces in exchange for Western security guarantees. Ukraine and its EU allies have rejected any territorial concessions.
Moscow insists that any sustainable settlement must include Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, “denazification,” and formal recognition of the current situation on the ground.
