Duffy Is Operating At Peak Efficiency, Sensational Coup: Ashwin
Duffy registered 5/42 in the West Indies' second innings as the Caribbean side was dismissed for 138 while chasing an unlikely victory target of 462.
The fast bowler also set a new New Zealand record, surpassing Kiwi legend Richard Hadlee's previous mark of 80 wickets in a calendar year, thanks to his third five-wicket haul of the series. Duffy will conclude the 2025 calendar year with 81 international wickets, setting a new record for the Black Caps.
His 23 wickets throughout the series contributed to New Zealand's 2-0 series victory, marking a strong start to their World Test Championship campaign.
“What a cricketer Jacob Duffy is turning out to be. 2025 has been his coming of age year. 23 wickets at 15.43, 40.3 strike rate and MOS in the tests against the Windies. He's also the current #1 ranked T20I bowler, with a sensational 2025 in T20s with 57 wickets at 18.9, 7.89 economy, and an elite 53.1 per cent dot ball rate. At 31, he's operating at peak efficiency. Absolute steal by RCB to pick him up at a base price of 2 Cr. Sensational coup,” Ashwin wrote on X.
On the fifth day at Mount Maunganui, Duffy led the charge as the hosts achieved a 323-run victory in the last session, having started the day with a likely draw. The fast bowler dismissed top-scorer Brandon King (67) and then tore through the middle order of Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, and Roston Chase, giving up just seven runs combined. He also took the final wicket, clinching the win.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment