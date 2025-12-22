Delhi Pollution: Govt's Multi-Pronged Plan Explained By Bhupender Yadav

As Delhi and several parts of the country battle the rise in the Air Quality Index due to pollution, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, in an exclusive interview with ANI, outlined the government's multi-pronged approach to tackle pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, emphasising fuel transition, greening, dust management, and strict regulatory measures.

"We have provided PNG gas supply to 226 out of 240 industrial areas. We have said that you should shift as much as possible to gas-based systems. Then, regarding our thermal power plants, those around Delhi, we have worked on ensuring that they adopt new technology. So, fuel is a major issue. Dust management is a major issue, and in the National Clean Air Programme, the standards that we have set, as directed by the Prime Minister, and the support provided by the Finance Commission, we have told all the corporations in Delhi that if you implement the standardization aspects of the National Clean Air Programme, from C & D waste management to cleaning and all other related issues, step by step, then it will have an effect. And for all this coordination, the Central Air Monitoring Commission is continuously working. We are constantly reviewing and holding meetings," he said.

GRAP and Meteorological Factors

"If you compare with previous season, the AQI days this time have been much better. However, the meteorological conditions in December, when we have these Western Disturbances, if they bring rain, then it's fine. But if they pass overhead without bringing rain, the wind stops. When the wind is still, the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 remain constant. To address this, we have implemented the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) and given the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) the authority to implement it based on predictions. Because the CAQM not only handles these activities but also has to coordinate with the meteorological department, and based on that assessment, they have to implement GRAP to restrict these activities. Based on this year's experience with GRAP, we will improve coordination and implementation rules," he added.

Tackling Multiple Pollution Sources

The Minister stated that in Delhi there are multiple sources of pollution, each of which is being addressed systematically by the government to ensure citizens have cleaner air to breathe. "There are many causes of pollution...The Supreme Court has recently given a good decision in Delhi that we have moved to BS-VI for better fuel in Delhi. The cohesive protection status of the vehicles that predate BS-VI, which are polluting vehicles, has been withdrawn. So, firstly, in the future, because millions of vehicles run in Delhi, from two-wheelers to large vehicles, if we use better fuel, the environmental standards will improve. The second issue is that in Delhi, we have recently issued directives and emphasised smart traffic management...In NCR regions, we have told 3,500 industries to install devices that will be connected to a monitoring system so that you can see what your pollution graph looks like. Approximately 1200 devices have been installed. The rest have been given time until December 31st. The third major issue is dust. A very large activity takes place, construction and demolition. Construction is fine, but you'll see that there's no place to keep the demolition waste. So, we have also implemented C & D (Construction and Demolition) rules, and just last week I held separate meetings with all seven authorities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Sonipat, NDMC, and NCD, and told them to prepare their plan for January to December 2026, outlining what they will do with C & D waste," he said.

Municipal Efforts and Waste Management

Highlighting efforts in municipal areas, he said, "Coordination among the eight municipalities in Delhi-NCR is crucial. Urban Development Ministry has been actively working on long-standing waste heaps at Bhalswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur, with most expected to be cleared by June. Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad have also made progress, including converting legacy waste sites into Miyawaki forests."

Bhupender Yadav further reiterated the government's commitment to comprehensive pollution control in the Delhi-NCR region, stressing public participation and continuous monitoring as vital components of the strategy. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)