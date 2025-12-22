403
HMI Learning Partners With Germany's Klett Group To Elevate Early Education In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 2025: HMI Learning Private Limited, the company behind the trusted preschool and daycare brand Happy Minds International, has announced a strategic investment from Germany's Klett Kita and Schule GmbH, part of the renowned Klett Group. The funding, to be disbursed over the next two to three years, is set to propel HMI Learning, which began with a single centre in 2012, towards a valuation of approximately INR 250 Crores (USD 30M) and will support HMI Learning's long-term roadmap for expansion, innovation, and quality enhancement in early education. The collaboration marks Klett Group's foray into the Indian education market, with a focus on strengthening the early childhood care and education sector.
The investment will help HMI Learning expand its footprint across Mumbai and beyond, enhance its curriculum, and bring global benchmarks to its classrooms. HMI Learning currently operates seven centres across Mumbai and Thane, serving children aged four months to ten years. Over the years, it has reached more than six thousand children and partnered with over thirty corporates to provide high-quality childcare and early learning services.
Sonia Chugh, Founder and CEO, HMI Learning Private Limited, said, "This partnership is a milestone moment for us. Klett Group's rich legacy in education and our shared commitment to quality learning make this collaboration especially meaningful. Together, we aim to set new standards in early childhood care and education in India."
Christian Doettinger, Member of the Board, Klett Group, added, "India is one of the most exciting education markets globally, and we're thrilled to begin our journey here with HMI Learning Private Limited. The partnership brings together shared values and a common goal to make high-quality early education accessible to more families. Our efforts are all about ensuring the quality of the products and services we provide, and we look forward to combining our international experience with HMI's strong local expertise to help elevate India's early learning landscape."
With this partnership, both organisations envision creating a strong foundation for children through a blend of local insight and international best practices, empowering the next generation of learners in India.
About HMI Learning Private Limited
HMI Learning Private Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, operates Happy Minds International, a trusted preschool and daycare brand serving children aged four months to ten years. Founded in 2012, it runs seven centres across Mumbai and Thane, has served more than six thousand students, and works with over thirty corporate partners. Its mission is to become the gold standard in early childhood care and education in India.
About Klett Group
Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, the Klett Group is a family-owned education company that operates its businesses with a long-term, quality-driven approach. The Group comprises more than 80 companies across 18 countries, offering educational content and services from early childhood education and schools to vocational and higher education. Klett's network includes 150 childcare centres, over 40 schools, and seven vocational institutions across Europe.
