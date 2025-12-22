Witkoff Says“Russia Remains Fully Committed To Achieving Peace In Ukraine”
“Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance President Trump's peace plan on Ukraine,” the post says.
The American delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum.
Summing up the results of the meetings, Steve Witkoff stated that“Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine.”
In addition, according to Witkoff, Russia“highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security”.Read also: Zelensky: Ukrainian negotiators in Florida discuss war-end plans and security timelines
As previously reported by Ukrinform, during a meeting in the U.S.-Ukraine format, the parties worked out a 20-point plan and coordinated their positions on a multilateral framework agreement on security guarantees.
