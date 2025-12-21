FM, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Dec. 21 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Sunday with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh.During the meeting, which was conveyed within the framework of ongoing coordination and consultation, the two ministers discussed ways to enhance the historic fraternal relations between the two sister kingdoms and to increase cooperation in various fields.Safadi and Prince Faisal also discussed developments in the region, in particular efforts to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza, move to the second phase of the agreement, and halt the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank.The two ministers affirmed the continuation of joint action and coordination on regional issues in a manner that contributes to entrenching security and stability in the region and serving Arab causes.