South Korea, Russia Hold Talks On DPRK's Nuclear Program Media

It is noted that a South Korean Foreign Ministry official handling North Korean nuclear issues recently visited Moscow for meetings with Oleg Burmistrov, the Russian foreign ministry's ambassador-at-large for the North Korean nuclear issue, and other relevant officials.

The South Korean official asked Russia to play a constructive role in ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula, as Seoul seeks to resume dialogue with North Korea as soon as possible and is also making efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Given Russia's close ties with North Korea, Seoul may hope that Moscow can play a decisive role in ensuring Pyongyang's return to dialogue.

The latest meeting in Moscow between authorized officials on North Korea's nuclear program was the first since October last year, when relations between South Korea and Russia deteriorated following Pyongyang's deployment of its troops to fight on Russia's side in the war against Ukraine.

The South Korean side also used the meeting with Russian representatives to voice its concern about the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which Seoul views as a potential threat to security on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said last week that it is closely monitoring talks on ending the Ukraine war and, in this context, is seeking a constructive role for Russia on issues related to the Korean Peninsula, while simultaneously making efforts to restore ties with Moscow.

The ministry also said it would continue diplomatic efforts to halt military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which it described as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

