Ether Selling Pressure Increases When Arthur Hayes Dumps $2M In Defi Tokens

Arthur Hayes affirmed that he took less Ethereum exposure to take more positions in the high-quality DeFi assets. He mentioned that liquidity flowing into crypto markets will potentially prioritize more to decentralized protocols over large-cap layer-one tokens. Furthermore, he attributed this perception to a long-term risk appetite in the digital assets. Blockchain data revealed that Hayes had moved about 2 million dollars worth of ETH to centralized exchanges. On-chain trackers, which were detected above, also identified institutional counterparties. These deals were indications of active portfolio repositioning and not custodial.

ETH price dynamics indicated growing uncertainty in the market at large. There were multiple attempts by which ETH did not regain the main resistance levels. Therefore, near-term trading activities were still dominated by consolidation around the level of $3,000 traders added to the pressure on Ethereum prices. In the week that concluded December 15, spot Ethereum ETFs took in net outflows of over 600 million. Importantly, these exits were accompanied by the declining momentum and the weaker spot demand.

The decentralized finance tokens received a new focus with the allocation by Hayes. Also, traders noticed increased liquidity in trading, liquidity, and on-chain yield protocols. This trend emphasized changing tastes of high-end market players analyst Ted Pillows referred to the zone of 3,000 as a consolidation area. He added that a long-term bullish trend would help ETH to reach 3,200. Nonetheless, inability to maintain support can open up demand regions of between 2,700 and 2,800.

Broader Market Environment

Ether is trading side by side with conflicting institutional flows and the positioning of speculations. In addition, the ETF activity and capital rotation are also still influential. These circumstances keep on influencing at least not defining a strong direction of tendency.

